Mattis says defeating Islamic State still priority, warns Assad against any further sarin attacks

After attacking a Syrian airbase in response to President Bashar Assad’s alleged battlefield use of chemical weapons, the Pentagon intends to refocus on defeating the Islamic State group without getting more deeply involved in the country’s civil war, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said Tuesday.

“The military campaign is focused on … breaking ISIS, defeating ISIS in Syria,” Mattis told reporters in his first Pentagon news conference as President Donald Trump’s defense chief. Last week’s cruise missile assault on a Syrian airbase “was a separate issue” meant to demonstrate that the Trump administration will not tolerate what it believes are violations of international conventions against the use of chemical weapons, Mattis said.

The Syrian government has denied that it used chemical arms in an attack on a Syrian town last week.

Army Gen. Joseph Votel, who spoke alongside Mattis, said the cruise missiles targeted 59 locations on the airfield and struck 57 of them. Votel is commander of U.S. Central Command, whose forces executed the cruise missile attack, which Votel said “severely degraded” Syria’s ability to use the airfield.

Mattis said that if Syria were to use chemical weapons again it would “pay a very, very stiff price.” He declined to say exactly what sort of Syrian violation would prompt a U.S. military response, but he stressed that the administration has no intention of getting drawn into Syria’s civil war.

Mattis said the cruise missiles were aimed at the perpetrators of the chemical attack.

“The reason for the strike was that alone,” he said. “It was not a harbinger of some change in our military campaign.”

When asked why military force is justified in response to the killing of Syrian civilians with chemical weapons, but not when they are attacked with conventional arms, Mattis said, “there is a limit … to what we can do” to stop the civil war, whereas the chemical attack could not go unanswered.

“We knew that we could not stand passive on this,” he said. “But it was not a statement that we could enter full-fledged, full-bore into the most complex civil war probably raging on the planet at this time.”

The U.S. has been conducting airstrikes in Syria since September 2014 and more recently has enabled a makeshift Syrian Arab and Kurdish force to isolate the city of Raqqa, which is the Islamic State’s self-declared capital. Mattis said the administration’s new plan for defeating IS is “being fleshed out,” suggesting that it will not be ready for implementation anytime soon.

Mattis also said Monday there is “no doubt” the Syrian regime was behind last week’s deadly chemical strike, while U.S. officials accused Moscow of waging a misinformation campaign around the attack.

The charge that Russia is obfuscating who is responsible for the horrific events of April 4 when at least 87 civilians were killed in a rebel-held town came just as U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson touched down in Moscow to confront the Kremlin over its support for Assad.

In televised comments, Russian President Vladimir Putin not only repeated his defense of Assad, but suggested the Syrian leader’s rebel opponents are preparing future faked attacks in order to encourage U.S. intervention.

Putin said Moscow also wanted to see a “thorough” probe of the attack in the town of Khan Sheikhun conducted through the U.N., and slammed U.S. accusations as reminiscent of the weapons of mass destruction claims leading up to the 2003 Iraq invasion.

A senior U.S. official said Moscow is trying to “confuse the world,” while Mattis said Washington is certain Assad is to blame.

“There is no doubt the Syrian regime is responsible for the decision to attack and for the attack itself,” Mattis said.

In his first Pentagon press conference, the new defense chief reiterated warnings that further chemical weapons use will be met with fresh U.S. action.

Tillerson is the first senior U.S. official to visit Moscow since President Donald Trump took office promising to seek closer anti-terrorist cooperation with Russia, but as he arrived relations were already tense.

Last week, the U.S. fired a volley of cruise missiles at a Syrian airbase in response to the alleged regime attack that left victims foaming at the mouth and gasping for air.

Russia, which along with Iran has deployed forces to help Assad in the six-year-old civil war, reacted with fury to the U.S. strike and continues to cast doubt on the regime’s involvement in the chemical attack, to Washington’s disgust.

U..S officials have hinted strongly they believe Moscow is at least partially complicit.

“How is it possible that their forces were co-located with the Syrian forces that planned prepared and carried out this chemical weapons attack at the same installation and did not have foreknowledge?” said a senior U.S. official on condition of anonymity.

“We do think it is a question worth asking the Russians.”

Still, Tillerson is set to hold talks with his counterpart Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Wednesday, though it’s unclear whether an expected meeting with Putin will go ahead.

At the talks, Tillerson will challenge Russia to distance itself from Assad and his Iranian backers and to work with Washington’s Western and Arab allies to find a political solution to the conflict with Syria under new leadership.

Speaking to reporters before he left a G-7 foreign ministers’ meeting in Italy for Moscow, Tillerson said: “Russia has really aligned itself with the Assad regime, the Iranians and Hezbollah.”

“Is that a long-term alliance that serves Russia’s interest?” he asked.

“Or would Russia prefer to realign with the United States, with other Western countries and Middle East countries who are seeking to resolve the Syrian crisis?”

As Tillerson flew to Russia, evidence against Damascus appeared to mount.

Assad foe Turkey said blood and urine samples taken from victims of the alleged attack confirmed the banned sarin nerve agent was used.

Britain, France and the United States later presented a new U.N. draft resolution demanding an investigation of the suspected chemical attack in Syria after the Security Council failed last week to agree on a response.

Russia has remained unmoved by the international chorus of outrage.

The foreign ministry called Tillerson’s comments “muscle flexing ahead of the talks” and he is likely to face a chilly reception whether or not he meets Putin.

In Italy, Tillerson attempted to rally the world’s leading economies behind fresh sanctions against Assad’s regime but, despite much outrage over the Khan Sheikhun killings, he failed to win consensus.

But Tillerson and Mattis did go some way toward clarifying the U.S. position on Syria, which had become muddled by apparently conflicting statements from senior officials in Trump’s administration about Assad’s fate.

Tillerson said the U.S. goal of defeating the Islamic State extremist group in Syria remains a priority, but that Washington hopes a U.N.-led peace process will allow the Syrian people to oust their own leader.

Ahead of his trip to Moscow, Tillerson said at a G-7 meeting in Italy that he hoped for a new diplomatic push to end the conflict and create a lasting peace for a unified Syria.

“Our hope is Bashar al-Assad will not be part of that future,” he said.

In a show of defiance as it came under fire for its ties, Moscow said it would host the foreign ministers of Syria and Iran for three-way talks after Tillerson’s visit.

Washington’s threat to carry out more punitive strikes if Assad is once again accused of using chemical weapons will likely top their agenda.

Several rounds of U.N.-backed peace talks have failed to end the Syrian conflict, which has killed more than 320,000 people since March 2011.