U.S. told Japan before Trump-Xi talks of option to strike N. Korea

The United States told Japan prior to the U.S.-China summit in early April that it could resort to a military action on North Korea unless China steps up pressure on Pyongyang to curb its nuclear and missile ambitions, diplomatic sources said Tuesday.

According to the sources, a senior State Department official explained the position to Japanese officials when they met earlier this month, noting that U.S. President Donald Trump was also expected to convey the position to Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The communication between Japan and the United States indicates Washington’s eagerness to work in tandem with Tokyo to encourage China to take concrete actions to pressure North Korea. But Japan is concerned that a U.S. strike on North Korea could trigger a retaliatory attack on South Korea or Japan.

The sources quoted the State Department official as saying there are only two options in dealing with North Korea — either China steps up pressure, or the United States strikes.

The remarks made the Japanese government lean toward the view that a military strike is becoming a realistic option for the United States, according to the sources.

After the meeting, Trump held telephone talks with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe last Thursday and was quoted as telling him the United States considers that all options are on the table in dealing with North Korea.

Trump then met Xi at his Florida resort for two days through Friday, during which the U.S. president asserted that if Beijing does not step up pressure on Pyongyang, Washington is ready to take unilateral action.

The United States and Japan are growing wary over North Korea’s progress in its nuclear and missile development. North Korea has shown signs of preparing for a test of an intercontinental ballistic missile, which could potentially deliver a nuclear warhead to the U.S. mainland, and a sixth nuclear test.