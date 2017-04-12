Travelers to South Korea advised to remain alert amid tensions

The Foreign Ministry has advised Japanese nationals traveling to or staying in South Korea to pay attention to the latest information amid rising tensions on the Korean Peninsula.

The current situation does not immediately affect the safety of Japanese in South Korea, the ministry also said in a notice to travelers Tuesday.

The ministry is asking Japanese who will stay in South Korea for less than three months to register with a ministry website and those who will stay longer to submit residential registration documents.

Regional tensions are increasing after the United States dispatched the USS Carl Vinson-led carrier strike group to waters off the Korean Peninsula.

Ministry officials said a similar notice was issued in March at the time of violent protests related to the impeachment of then South Korean President Park Geun-hye and this month following the St. Petersburg subway attack in Russia.

But it is unusual that North Korea’s missile and nuclear weapons development has resulted in the issuance of such a notice.