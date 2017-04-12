Abe to visit Russia at end of April, former lawmaker says

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe plans to visit Moscow on April 27-28 for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, a former lawmaker said Wednesday.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov unveiled the schedule during a meeting on Tuesday with Muneo Suzuki, a former member of the House of Representatives, Suzuki said.

Morgulov suggested the summit talks between Abe and Putin will be held as planned despite growing tensions between Western countries and Russia over Syria, saying Japan-Russia relations are important, according to Suzuki.

Suzuki and Morgulov exchanged opinions on issues including North Korea and proposed joint economic activities on four Russian-held islands at the center of a long-standing territorial dispute between Tokyo and Moscow, Suzuki said.