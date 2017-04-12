Planned new V-shaped runways in Okinawa ‘too short for certain aircraft’: U.S.

The V-shaped runways at a planned new facility in Okinawa Prefecture for the U.S. Marine Corps will be “too short for certain aircraft,” the U.S. Government Accountability Office said in a recent report.

The report, dated last Wednesday, referred to the two 1,800-meter runways aligned in a V shape that are set to be built in the Henoko area of Nago to replace the Futenma air base on the other side of the island. The Futenma base has a 2,800-meter runway.

The new runways will not “adequately support” the same mission requirements as the Futenma base, the report quoted Marine Corps officials as saying.

In addition, the report warned that the loss of the Futenma base’s runway “equates to the loss of an emergency landing strip for fixed-wing aircraft in the area and the loss of the United Nations use of a runway” for responding to contingencies, such as natural disasters.

The report recommended that the U.S. secretary of defense resolve such “capability deficiencies” associated with the base relocation by selecting other runways in Okinawa that would support mission requirements.

Noting that the U.S. Department of Defense sent a letter to the Japanese government in April 2014 seeking approval for bilateral site surveys for locations that could support contingency operations, the report claimed that not all of the site surveys have been completed.

Although it is uncertain whether the U.S. government will follow the recommendations by the GAO, the course of the Futenma base relocation plan, which is based on an agreement between Tokyo and Washington, may become increasingly complicated depending on the U.S. responses to the problems pointed out in the latest report.

The relocation has already been delayed substantially due to local opposition, with many residents in Okinawa wanting the Futenma base to be taken out of the prefecture altogether.