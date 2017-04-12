Malaysia-bound Crown Prince calls overseas trip ‘important task’

Crown Prince Naruhito said Tuesday ahead of his first planned visit to Malaysia later this week that he believes an overseas trip is a good opportunity to help promote friendly relations between Japan and destination countries, and going on such trips is an important task of the Imperial household.

Asked about the significance of his visit to foreign countries at a news conference, the Crown Prince said, “It is a very good opportunity to promote mutual understanding as well as friendship and goodwill.” He added he sees taking such trips as an “extremely important task of the Imperial household.”

At his residence, Togu Palace, the 57-year-old Crown Prince said, “I would like to promote international goodwill, treasuring the thoughts of the emperor and empress.” But he did not make any remarks on Emperor Akihito’s envisioned abdication during the press conference.

The trip comes at a time when Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s government is making preparations for legislative changes to enable the Emperor to relinquish the throne to the Crown Prince in response to the Emperor’s abdication wish signaled in a televised address last August.

It is the Crown Prince’s first trip overseas since the Emperor made the rare televised message to the public.

He is scheduled to leave Tokyo’s Haneda airport on Thursday by a government aircraft to visit Kuala Lumpur, to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral diplomatic ties between Japan and Malaysia.

During his five-day stay, the Crown Prince is scheduled to attend a banquet hosted by Malaysian King Sultan Muhammad V and meet with Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak as well as Japanese residents in the nation.

The Southeast Asian country invited the Crown Prince and his wife, Crown Princess Masako, but she will not accompany her husband this time.

The princess has been receiving treatment for a stress-induced illness. The Imperial Household Agency said it decided she should skip the trip considering the burden on her from other events she is scheduled to attend in the coming weeks, including a spring garden party hosted by Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko on April 20.