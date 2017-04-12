Japan ranked fourth in 2016 for development assistance spending: OECD

Japan ranked No. 4 in official development assistance in 2016 among member countries of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, an OECD report showed Tuesday.

Japan also ranked fourth in 2015.

The United States topped the ODA rankings for 2016, followed by Germany and Britain.

Japan’s ODA spending increased 12.7 percent from the previous year to $10.37 billion, according to the report.

The ODA spend by OECD member countries for hosting refugees jumped 27.5 percent to reach $15.4 billion, reflecting an influx of refugees in Europe from the Middle East and elsewhere.

The category accounted for 10.8 percent of the total ODA in 2016, up 1.6 percentage points from the previous year.

Meanwhile, bilateral aid to the least-developed countries fell 3.9 percent.

“Major donor nations have committed to refocus their efforts on the least-developed countries,” said OECD Secretary-General Angel Gurria. “It is now time to turn these commitments into action.”