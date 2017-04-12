Prison sought for accused car thief arrested using illegally obtained GPS data

Prosecutors on Wednesday sought six years in prison for a man charged with theft even though police gathered evidence against him using global positioning data without a warrant, a practice that was ruled illegal by Japan’s top court last month.

Yasunari Fukuma, 48, is suspected of stealing vehicles in the Kanto and Kansai regions between August 2013 and June 2014. He also faces charges of drug possession and use.

His trial follows the Supreme Court’s March 15 ruling that the collection of GPS data violates privacy and therefore requires a warrant.

The court also said legislation is needed to allow GPS use in investigations, since the current warrant system does not cover such techniques.

Following the ruling, the National Police Agency ordered all prefectural police forces to refrain from GPS use in investigations.