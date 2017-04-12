Tokyo Disneyland looks to reverse visitor downtrend with ¥75 billion renovation

Large-scale renovation work set to be completed in the spring of 2020 has started at Tokyo Disneyland as its operator aims to reverse a recent downtrend in visitor numbers.

In the ¥75 billion project, the largest investment by Oriental Land Co. since the amusement park opened in 1983 in Urayasu, Chiba Prefecture, two new attractions will be built based on popular Disney films “Beauty and the Beast” and “Big Hero 6.”

The firm hopes the renovation will put a stop to the decline in visitors to Tokyo Disneyland and neighboring Tokyo DisneySea.

After seeing a record 31.37 million visitors in fiscal 2014 thanks to events related to the blockbuster Disney film “Frozen” and other factors, the resort suffered a drop in visitors in the following two years mainly due to unstable summer weather.

In fiscal 2016, which ended in March, the number fell to 30 million.

Its largest domestic rival, Osaka’s Universal Studios Japan, attracted 14.6 million visitors in fiscal 2016, renewing its record for the third straight year.

Tokyo Disneyland has been attracting fans who come to see Mickey Mouse and other Disney characters. But its popularity is now being threatened partly by Universal Studios Japan, which continues to draw visitors with attractions based on the popular “Harry Potter” films.

Oriental Land hopes the new film attractions will help win more visitors as “Beauty and the Beast” has fans from a wide age range and “Big Hero 6” is popular among children.

Since the capacity of the park will be expanded in the renovation, the firm hopes wait times for attractions will be reduced.

But the park might have to raise ticket prices to cover the massive renovation costs, following a markup in April last year.

Oriental Land President Kyoichiro Uenishi said he will gauge visitor reaction after the renovation to judge whether they can accept higher prices.