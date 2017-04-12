Dollar plunges below ¥110 amid tension over North Korea

The dollar plunged to a five-month low below ¥110 in Tokyo trading on Wednesday, with escalating geopolitical tensions keeping investors away from risky assets.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥109.67-67, down from ¥110.54-55 at the same time Tuesday. The euro was at $1.0618-0620, up from $1.0590-0590, and at ¥116.45-45, down from ¥117.07-07.

Buying of the safe-haven yen gathered momentum in overseas trading overnight, after U.S. President Donald Trump wrote on Twitter that North Korea is “looking for trouble” and that the United States could take action against the reclusive state unless China decides to help solve the North Korean problem.

After moving around ¥109.50 in early Tokyo trading, the dollar slipped through ¥109.40 in midmorning, also pressured by selling by Japanese exporters, traders said.

The greenback recouped some of the lost ground in the afternoon, as risk-averse buying of the yen abated.

Players moved to buy back the dollar in late afternoon trading. However, the heightened geopolitical risk in the Korean Peninsula “continued to cap the dollar’s topside versus the yen,” an official at a foreign exchange brokerage house said.

“The market remains vulnerable to ‘risk-off’ yen purchases,” a major Japanese bank official said.