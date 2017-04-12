Bank deposits top ¥700 trillion for first time

Bank deposits in Japan have exceeded ¥700 trillion for the first time, due to an influx of funds amid low interest rates that are the result of the Bank of Japan’s monetary easing policy, industry data showed Tuesday.

The low interest rates have reduced investment returns in financial markets, causing a shift of funds into bank deposits.

Deposits at the 116 member banks of the Japanese Bankers Association totaled ¥709.99 trillion as of March 31, the end of fiscal 2016. That is a 4.5 percent increase from a year before, according to the association, also known as Zenginkyo.

The growth rate marked a 15-year high, the association said.

By category of banks, deposits at major banks, including the country’s three mega-bank groups, grew 6.4 percent.

Deposits at trust banks rose 7.1 percent. Those at regional banks and second-tier regional banks increased 2.4 percent and 2.5 percent, respectively.

Meanwhile, the outstanding balance of lending by the 116 banks expanded 2.4 percent to ¥480.93 trillion, up for the sixth straight year, the association said.