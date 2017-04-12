Lawson Chairman Tamatsuka to step aside in May

Lawson Inc. said Wednesday that Genichi Tamatsuka will step aside as chairman of the convenience store operator in May.

Tamatsuka, 54, is expected to be named as an adviser at Lawson’s general shareholders meeting set for May 30.

Tamatsuka’s resignation came after the company established a new management team, a spokesman said.

After serving as president of Fast Retailing Co., the owner of the Uniqlo casual clothing chain, Tamatsuka joined Lawson in 2010. He became president in May 2014 and took up his current post in June last year.