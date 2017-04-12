Forming Japanese consortium for Toshiba chip unit seen as difficult task

The idea of forming a consortium of Japanese companies to invest in Toshiba Corp.’s flash memory business is difficult to realize, Japanese business leader Yoshimitsu Kobayashi said Tuesday.

“The point is how a profitable scenario can be created” in such an investment, Kobayashi, chairman of the Japan Association of Corporate Executives, or Keizai Doyukai, told a press conference.

“I think it would be very difficult” to draw up a scenario that convinces shareholders of companies joining in such a consortium, said Kobayashi, also an outside Toshiba director who chairs the company’s nominating committee.

The struggling electronics and machinery maker plans to sell a majority stake in the chip unit, Toshiba Memory Corp., in a bid to raise funds enough to overcome its financial crisis.

But within the Japanese government and industry, there are concerns about possible outflows overseas of Toshiba’s precious flash memory technology if the unit is acquired by a foreign company.

Against this backdrop, there are hopes that a consortium of Japanese companies, together with government-backed bodies such as Innovation Network Corp. of Japan, would secure a certain stake in the Toshiba flash memory unit.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a press conference that INCJ, under the current system, can support an investment consortium that meets its standards.

Referring to a media report that Taiwan’s Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., which bought Sharp Corp. last year, has offered up to ¥3 trillion for the Toshiba unit, Suga said any transfer of semiconductor technology outside Japan would be subject to screening under the country’s foreign exchange law.

“We are supposed to conduct a strict screening (of Toshiba’s sale of the flash memory unit) from the perspective of national security,” the top government spokesman noted.