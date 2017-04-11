Kanazawa issues alert after returnee from India is diagnosed with measles

The Kanazawa Municipal Government is calling for the public to stay alert over possible measles infections after a city resident who recently came back from India was diagnosed with the disease.

According to the city government, the Kanazawa resident, a man in his 30s, flew back from India to Narita International Airport in Chiba Prefecture on April 6 and took a Narita Express train to Tokyo and then a Kanazawa Shinkansen Line bullet train to his home.

People who took the same trains may be at risk of catching the measles, the city said.

He reported falling ill on the evening of April 6 but attended an entrance ceremony of an elementary school in Kanazawa the following day. Then on Monday, he was diagnosed as having caught the measles, the city said.

A measles outbreak occurred last summer at Kansai International Airport in Osaka, with the operator vaccinating its workers, mostly younger airport employees who were never vaccinated against the disease.