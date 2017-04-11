Acrobat dies after fall during Disney rehearsal

An acrobatic performer preparing for a show at the Tokyo Disney Resort in Urayasu, Chiba Prefecture, died on Monday after falling from wires hung about 10 meters above a theater stage, police said.

Kazutaka Yoshino, 38, from Tokyo fell to the stage at around 12:15 p.m. when he was checking the installations at the Maihama Amphitheater before a Tuesday show. He was transported to a hospital but shortly after pronounced dead.

According to the police, Yoshino was checking bouncing movements during an aerial routine with other artists, using wires installed under the ceiling 16 meters above the stage. The police are trying to determine the cause of the accident.

Yoshino was a troupe member of Tokyo-based company Triangle Connection and served as the firm’s director.

The firm employs acrobatic and aerial dance performers and, according to the company’s website, its employees have performed along with artists from the internationally known troupe Cirque du Soleil.

Oriental Land Co., which is based in Urayasu and runs the Tokyo Disney Resort, said it rented the theater, which can accommodate about 2,100 spectators, to organizers of shows set to start on Tuesday.

“We would like to offer heartfelt condolences to the man who lost his life,” an Oriental Land spokesperson said in a statement.

The firm said it would cooperate with police.