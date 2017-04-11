New Emirates routes; China Airlines milestone; JAL teams with American

New Emirates routes

Emirates has announced three new Airbus A380 destinations, running its flagship three-class double-decker aircraft from Dubai to Tokyo, Casablanca and Sao Paulo.

With the triple deployment, Emirates is the first airline to operate scheduled A380 services to Latin America, as well as to North Africa. In addition, the Emirates A380 service to Sao Paulo marks the airline’s 10th year of operations in Brazil since beginning daily flights between Dubai and Sao Paulo in October 2007.

Emirates had previously served Narita International Airport with an A380. The reintroduction of this service and increase in capacity is in response to the healthy demand for travel between Japan and Dubai.

Emirates’ spacious A380 aircraft can transport up to 515 passengers, as well as 8 tons of cargo. All of the routes offer first, business and economy class, with free baggage up to 35 kg in economy, 40 kg in business and 50 kg in first class.

China Airlines milestone

China Airlines is holding a campaign this month to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the launch of its Japan service.

The inaugural flight took off on April 1, 1967, from Taipei Songshan Airport to Haneda via Osaka Itami Airport.

Since then, the airline has expanded its Japan services and currently offers the most flights between Japan and Taiwan, with direct flights to 15 destinations in Japan from Hokkaido to Okinawa.

During the campaign, passengers who share information about the campaign site via social media could win a pair of return business-class tickets to any destination served by the airline.

The first 100 passengers to purchase a ticket from the official site between April 1 and 30 will also receive a coupon to create a photo book with China Airlines’ original template.

JAL teams with American

Japan Airlines and alliance partner American Airlines have reached an agreement to code-share on flights between Haneda and New York.

Flight AA8403 (JL6) departs Haneda airport at 10:40 a.m., arriving in New York at 10:35 a.m. the same day. On the return, flight AA8402 (JL5) departs New York at 1:10 p.m. and arrives in Haneda at 4:25 p.m. the following day.

In addition, the current code-share service offered between Narita and New York will be upgraded from the JAL Sky Suite 787 to the larger JAL Sky Suite 777. With the launch of first-class services, passengers can travel across the Pacific in comfort, while business-class passengers can now enjoy the full-flat JAL Sky Suite seat. Economy-class passengers also benefit from the upgrade with JAL Sky Wider seats, 10 cm wider than the previous seats, while business class passengers can now enjoy the full-flat JAL Sky Suite seat.