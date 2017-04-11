Toshiba may issue April-December financial statement without auditor OK

Toshiba Corp. is considering filing a financial statement for April-December last year with regulators even if it fails to receive approval from an auditing firm, according to informed sources.

The struggling Japanese electronics and machinery maker has until Tuesday to file its financial results for the nine months after postponing the report twice.

A further delay cannot be accepted by shareholders, a Toshiba executive said.

Toshiba is considering submitting a financial statement for the period to the Kanto Local Finance Bureau with a qualified opinion or a disclaimer of opinion from the auditing firm, the sources said.

If Toshiba is forced to file a financial statement without an unqualified opinion from the auditing firm, the company will face a greater risk of being delisted from the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

The company postponed filing its April-December financial statement in February and March, citing an investigation by the auditing firm into U.S. nuclear unit Westinghouse Electric Co.’s internal control issues.

Meanwhile, The Wall Street Journal reported online Monday that Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. has offered up to ¥3 trillion for Toshiba’s computer chip business.

The bid by the Taiwanese company could put the Japanese government in a tough spot, the paper said, noting that some in the government are hoping to see a Japanese company or a joint U.S.-Japan team take the asset because they see the chip business as strategic.

Toshiba aims to sell the chip unit for around ¥2 trillion to help itself out of financial trouble. Due to massive losses at its U.S. nuclear unit, Westinghouse Electric Co., Toshiba is believed to have suffered a negative net worth as of the March 31 end of its fiscal year.