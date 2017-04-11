Daikyo develops individual delivery lockers for condo residents

Daikyo Inc. has developed delivery lockers for individual condominium residents in response to increasing complaints about space shortages in common lockers.

The lockers will be installed in all new condominium buildings starting with one Daikyo is set to complete in Tokyo in March 2018, company officials said.

The lockers, co-developed by delivery locker maker Fulltime System Co., are expected to help reduce missed deliveries, a major problem in the delivery service industry, which is suffering from chronic manpower shortages.

Card keys for the lockers will be provided to the three major delivery service providers: Yamato Transport Co., Japan Post Co. and Sagawa Express Co. Each locker is 21 cm high, 27 cm wide and 42 cm deep.

Existing common lockers will be used for large parcels and items delivered by other delivery companies.