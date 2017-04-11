Calbee and Koike-Ya reportedly halting sales of 49 potato chip products

Major snack companies Calbee Inc. and Koike-Ya Inc. are halting sales of 49 potato chip products due to potato shortages, according to informed sources.

The shortages stem from a poor crop due to flood damage caused by typhoons that chiefly hit Hokkaido last August.

Calbee will suspend shipments of 15 products on April 22 and terminate shipments of 18 other products, including those sold in limited regions, on Saturday, the sources said.

The company hoped to cover potato shortages with imports from the U.S., but it has been unable to meet demand, they said.

Koike-Ya has already suspended shipments of nine products and ended shipments of seven other products.

The two companies have yet to decide when to resume sales of the suspended products, the sources said.