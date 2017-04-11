Trump dangles ‘better’ trade deal for China if it ‘solves’ North Korean nuclear issue

U.S. President Donald Trump delivered a series of stinging pronouncements early Tuesday over Twitter, offering China both carrots and sticks for its help in reining in nuclear-armed North Korea.

In tweets just minutes apart, the U.S. leader first offered a “far better” trade agreement with Beijing if they would “solve the North Korean problem.” This carrot was followed soon after with a threat by the U.S. leader to go it alone — likely a reference to unilateral military action by Washington.

“I explained to the President of China that a trade deal with the U.S. will be far better for them if they solve the North Korean problem!” Trump wrote.

Soon after, though, the U.S. leader, who has touted his abilities as a deal-making businessman and has slammed Beijing as “raping” America on trade, took a tougher line.

“North Korea is looking for trouble. If China decides to help, that would be great. If not, we will solve the problem without them! U.S.A.” Trump said in another tweet four minutes later.

Trump has repeatedly said China has the power to bring the North to heel over its nuclear weapons program, offering up comments similar to his tweets Tuesday to The Financial Times in an interview earlier this month.

“China has great influence over North Korea. And China will either decide to help us with North Korea, or they won’t. And if they do that will be very good for China, and if they don’t it won’t be good for anyone,” Trump was quoted as saying, according to an edited transcript published by the newspaper.

Those remarks came ahead of Trump’s first meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, who vowed at the summit to bolster cooperation with the U.S. to rein in the North. China, however, has persistently called for multilateral talks to peacefully resolve the standoff on the Korean Peninsula and remains staunchly opposed to the use of force.

Tensions on the Korean Peninsula have soared in recent months as the North has conducted a series tests of powerful new weapons.

Late Monday, North Korea blasted the United States for rerouting an aircraft carrier strike group to waters off the Korean Peninsula, saying it is “ready to react to any mode of war.”

The state-run Korean Central News Agency quoted a Foreign Ministry spokesman as saying that the dispatch of the USS Carl Vinson-led carrier strike group showed that “the U.S. reckless moves for invading the DPRK have reached a serious phase of its scenario.”

DPRK is the acronym for the North’s formal name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

“If the U.S. dares opt for a military action, crying out for ‘preemptive attack’ and ‘removal of the headquarters,’ the DPRK is ready to react to any mode of war desired by the U.S.,” the spokesman said.

The U.S. Navy’s Pacific Command rerouted the carrier group, which departed Singapore on Saturday, from planned port calls in Australia amid Pyongyang’s spate of recent missile launches and apparent signs of a sixth nuclear test. The Carl Vinson strike group, led by the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier of the same name, includes two guided-missile destroyers and a guided-missile cruiser.

The decision to reroute the Vinson group also came just days after U.S. cruise missiles struck Syria. Those strikes were widely interpreted as an implicit message to Pyongyang that the White House is not ruling out unilateral military attacks on the Kim regime.

In an interview Sunday, U.S. National Security Adviser Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster called the move to send the strike group “prudent” amid Pyongyang’s “pattern of provocative behavior.”

He also said he had supplied President Donald Trump with a “range of options” for dealing with Pyongyang.

“This is a rogue regime that is now a nuclear capable regime. . . . So, the president has asked to be prepared to give him a full range of options to remove that threat,” McMaster said.

The Trump administration has said that all options — including military action — are on the table.

South Korea’s Defense Ministry said Tuesday that the Trump administration would not take any substantive military action against the North without “close cooperation” with Seoul.

“(Such a military operation, if any,) will be conducted under the robust South Korea-U.S. combined defense posture based on their close cooperation,” the Yonhap news agency quoted ministry spokesman Moon Sang-gyun as saying.

While U.S. carrier deployments to the Western Pacific are not unusual, the Carl Vinson visited South Korea just last month for annual joint military exercises. The strike group was also due to arrive the same week Pyongyang marks the April 15 anniversary of North Korean founder Kim Il Sung’s birth, an event where it is likely to flaunt its military might, possibly with its sixth nuclear test or a military parade showcasing an intercontinental ballistic missile. The North is also set to mark the army’s foundation day on April 25. Pyongyang has a long history of using such anniversaries to flex its military muscles.

There has been growing speculation that Pyongyang will conduct an intercontinental ballistic missile test soon — possibly this month — after leader Kim Jong Un used a New Year’s Day address to claim that the North was in the final stages of developing such a weapon.

Last week, the North test-fired a missile into the Sea of Japan that was believed to have traveled just “tens of kilometers,” the Japanese government said.

That launch was the latest in a spate of tests this year, including the near-simultaneous firing of four ballistic missiles into the Sea of Japan last month — a move the North said was a rehearsal for attacking U.S. bases in Japan. Those missiles, three of which fell into Japan’s exclusive economic zone, flew about 1,000 km. Abe characterized that test as “a new level of threat.”

Missile experts said the hypothetical target of that drill appeared to be U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni in Yamaguchi Prefecture. Observers said the undisguised threat to U.S. bases in Japan was rare, even for Pyongyang, which routinely serves up colorful invectives.

Pyongyang has conducted more than 20 missile launches and two nuclear tests over the past year as it seeks to master the technology needed to mount a warhead on a long-range ballistic missile capable of striking the continental United States. It has also been making apparent preparations for its sixth atomic test, according to analyses of recent commercial satellite imagery.