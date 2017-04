Stockholm defiant; truck attacker sympathized with Islamic State, faced deportation, ‘partied and drank’

The main suspect in the Stockholm truck attack is an Uzbek construction worker and father-of-four believed to have Islamic State sympathies, who went underground to avoid deportation from Sweden, police and reports said on Sunday.

Media quoted his colleagues as saying he was not “particularly religious” and that he “partied and drank.”

Swedish dailies Expressen and Aftonbladet meanwhile named the man as Rakhmat Akilov and published his picture on Sunday.

Swedish police have only identified the suspect as a 39-year-old Uzbek national. He is accused of barrelling a stolen beer truck down a busy pedestrian street on Friday afternoon, mowing down shoppers before smashing into the facade of the Ahlens department store.

Four people were killed — two Swedes, including an 11-year-old girl, a British man and a Belgian woman — and 15 others were injured.

The suspect was arrested Friday evening in Marsta, a suburb around 40 km (25 miles) north of Stockholm.

According to sources close to the investigation cited by various media, the suspect, bloodied from the crash and with shattered glass on his clothes, fled the scene and ran into the nearby T-centralen subway station, taking advantage of the panic to blend into the crowd.

At 2:55 p.m. (1255 GMT), video surveillance cameras caught him in the subway system.

He took an express train to Stockholm’s Arlanda airport, leaving a bloody trail all the way from central Stockholm, reports said.

He then picked up a bus from the airport to Marsta. His odd behavior at a gas station convenience store raised sales clerks’ attention, who alerted police.

Police arrested the man at the wheel of a white van, various media reported, and placed him under arrest on suspicion of a “terrorist crime (by committing) murder.”

Expressen reported Sunday he had allegedly confessed to the crime, telling investigators he was “pleased with what he had done” and had “accomplished what he set out to do.”

Investigators have meanwhile remained relatively tight-lipped about the suspect.

According to the police, he applied for a permanent residency permit in 2014 but was rejected in 2016.

“In December 2016, he was informed by the Migration Agency that he had four weeks to leave the country. In February 2017, the case was handed over to the police to carry out the order, since the person had gone underground,” a senior police official, Jonas Hysing, said.

The suspect had been wanted by police since Feb. 27 after not responding to a deportation order.

Police said Sunday he was known to have “shown sympathies for extremist organizations” such as the Islamic State (IS) group.

According to Aftonbladet, Akilov had posted IS propaganda films on his Facebook account and “liked” an image of people covered in blood taken seconds after the Boston marathon bombings on April 15, 2013.

Expressen said several of his Facebook contacts were linked to the Islamist group Hizb ut-Tahrir.

On Sunday police said they had found components in a bag in the truck that could be used to make a “dangerous device.”

According to press reports, police over the weekend raided an apartment Akilov had been renting for a couple of months in Varberg, a working-class suburb of Stockholm.

A father of four, he lived alone in Sweden, while his family remained in Uzbekistan, and worked in construction.

“He came (to Sweden) to work so he could send money to his family,” a female acquaintance, whose name was not disclosed, told Aftonbladet.

Another woman who lived at an address where Akilov was also registered told Aftonbladet that he didn’t come across as radicalized.

“He never talked about politics or religion,” she said. “He didn’t pray five times a day from what I know.”

Pierre Svensson, who said he employed the suspect through a contractor for several weeks on an asbestos removal project in Stockholm late last year, described him as a “reserved person.”

“He didn’t stick out. He did his job. You can’t say he was very sociable, we just told him what to do and he did it. He didn’t speak much Swedish,” he told AFP.

After losing his job at the beginning of the year, he had spent his days “smoking and sleeping,” according to a former colleague.

A carpet of flowers, candles and stuffed toys on Sunday meanwhile covered the steps of a Stockholm shopping plaza where up to 50,000 people gathered for a vigil honoring the victims of last week’s truck attack.

“We talk, we don’t fight,” Marianne said just a stone’s throw from where the truck mowed down shoppers before slamming into the facade of a popular department store, killing four people and injuring 15.

The 39-year-old Uzbek suspected of carrying out the attack had previously been refused residency in Sweden and had “shown sympathies for extremist organizations,” the police said.

Although the motive is not yet known, the method resembled previous terror attacks using vehicles in Nice, Berlin and London, all of them claimed by the Islamic State (IS) group.

“I think it’s very important to stay strong together, against anything that endangers our society, which is based on democracy,” Marianne, who attended the vigil under sunny, spring skies with her elderly mother, added.

A woman handed out roses to two police officers guarding the square.

Mikael Berggren, a 36-year-old from Stockholm who brought his two children aged 1 and 3 to the vigil, said he would continue to live his life normally.

“They’re too young to understand what happened,” Berggren told AFP as he gazed toward his children.

“The attack will not change anything.”

Called the “Love Manifestation,” the vigil was created as an event on Facebook and attended by politicians, activists and performers.

Flags were, meanwhile, lowered to half-staff in the normally vibrant city.

Karin Wanngard, Stockholm’s mayor, who spoke at the event, described the city as “open, loving and tolerant.

“Horror cannot prevail, horror may never win, we will win instead … (with) openness and kindness!” the Social Democrat said.

Daniel Holl, a 31-year-old German researcher living in Sweden, said he joined the rally to make a stand for unity among nations hit by attacks in recent years.

“Whether it’s Berlin, Brussels, Paris or Stockholm you feel the same, it has nothing to do with nationality,” he told AFP.

Gurgi Singh, 31, who moved to Stockholm from India a couple of months ago to learn Swedish, said he was not worried the attack would divide or polarize Sweden.

“Sweden or Stockholm is very supportive and people are always welcoming and helpful,” he told AFP.

“If it’s going do anything its going to make it more stronger than divided,” he said, referring to Friday’s attack.

For Charlotte, a Stockholm resident, the attack brought people closer even if they didn’t always show it.

“This is the capital of Sweden, a lot of people are busy, running around, and we don’t even have time to say ‘hi’ sometimes because we are on the go,” she told AFP.

“This is so nice to see that people really care, even if we don’t show it everyday, you do care for the people around you.”