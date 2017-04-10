Fujimori back in Peru prison after treatment

Peru’s jailed ex-President Alberto Fujimori spent a day in a hospital for back pain in the latest of a string of health scares before returning to prison on Sunday, media said.

After 24 hours in a clinic where he had scans on his back, Fujimori, 78, returned to the police base where he is serving a 25-year sentence for human rights violations, his doctor, Alejandro Aguinaga, was quoted as saying by El Comercio newspaper.

He said Fujimori has been having difficulty walking for several weeks due to back pain.

The ex-president also continues to have stomach trouble and growths on his tongue, which has been operated on several times for cancer, Aguinaga told reporters on Saturday.

Fujimori was jailed in 2007 for his role in killings by a death squad targeting supposed guerrillas in the 1990s. He was also convicted of embezzlement and bribery.

He has been in and out of hospital in recent months, including in January when he also underwent tests for a back problem.

He was admitted in December with a cyst on his pancreas and in September due to gastric problems and high blood pressure.

In a message posted by his aides on Twitter last year, Fujimori said prison conditions were “slowly killing” him.