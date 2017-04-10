Japan stresses importance of U.S. deterrence in Asia

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga stressed Monday the importance of maintaining U.S. deterrence in Asia, following media reports that a U.S. Navy strike group will be heading toward the Western Pacific near the Korean Peninsula.

“It is important to secure the deterrence power of the United States at a time when the security environment in the region is becoming increasingly severe,” Suga told a news conference. “We want to strengthen deterrence and response capability further under the Japan-U.S. alliance.”

According to media reports in the United States, the strike group led by the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson, will make its way from Singapore toward the Korean Peninsula out of concern over the recent North Korean missile launches.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and U.S. President Donald Trump agreed to coordinate closely over North Korean issues as Pyongyang continues to make advances in its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs.

The two leaders also agreed in telephone talks that last week’s chemical attack in Syria “was abhorrent and warranted a strong response from the international community,” the White House said in a statement Sunday.

The leaders held the conversation after the U.S. carried out a cruise missile strike Thursday on a Syrian military airfield from which the government of President Bashar Assad allegedly launched a chemical attack that killed dozens of Syrian civilians, including children.

Tokyo hopes that Washington’s strong response against Syria will put pressure on North Korea, which shows signs of preparing for its sixth nuclear test and more test-firings of ballistic missiles.

During a 45-minute phone conversation following a two-day meeting between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Florida, Abe also told the U.S. leader that Tokyo is watching closely how Beijing responds to the situation, Abe told reporters Sunday.

On Saturday, Japanese officials said that Tokyo is waiting to see what China’s next steps on the North Korean nuclear issue will be after the U.S.-China summit ended Friday.

The officials said Tokyo is doubtful Beijing will ratchet up pressure on Pyongyang in earnest.

They also said Washington should think carefully before taking unilateral action against North Korea, which Trump indicated was a possibility during the summit talks with Xi.

“We are sorry we can’t see much progress. It is very unusual they did not release a joint statement or document,” a government official said, voicing disappointment that no concrete measures were worked out by Trump and Xi to rein in North Korea.

A senior Foreign Ministry official said the two countries did not release a joint document apparently because they did not reach a firm agreement.