Infant botulism claims 6-month-old Adachi Ward boy who was fed honey

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government has announced that a 6-month-old Adachi Ward boy died of infant botulism after his family gave him honey.

According to the metro government, it is the first death caused by infant botulism reported in Japan since 1986, when statistics started being kept.

The government warned that babies younger than 1 should not be given honey, after announcing on Friday that the boy died on March 30. Government officials said the boy had been having coughs since Feb. 16, and was taken to a hospital by ambulance on Feb. 20 after developing convulsions and suffering respiratory failure. He was diagnosed as having infant botulism on Feb. 28.

They said that the boy’s family had been giving him honey by mixing it into juice twice a day for about a month, and that the family told them they were not aware babies should not be given honey.

The bacteria Clostridium botulinum was found from an unsealed honey container kept at the boy’s house and in the boy’s stool, and a public health center confirmed that the boy’s death was caused by botulism poisoning.

Infant botulism can occur when a newborn with an immature digestive system ingests the bacteria that produce toxins inside the bowels. According to the health ministry, the first case of the disease was confirmed in Chiba Prefecture in 1986 and the ministry issued a warning the following year to prefectures nationwide not to give honey to babies.

According to the metro government, more than 30 cases had been reported nationwide since 1986, but there had been no cases of death from infant botulism among food poisoning cases reported to the health ministry.

Botulism poisoning is caused by honey in most cases, but there were cases in which the poisoning was caused by vegetable soup or well water, experts say.