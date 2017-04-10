Missing woman found bound, slain under kitchen floor of Tokyo home

A woman’s body was found under the kitchen floor of a house in Tokyo’s Suginami Ward on Sunday and police are treating the case as a homicide.

The police believe the deceased is Mieko Ueda, 62, who owns the house. The body had a stab wound in the left chest, and the face, wrists and ankles were wrapped in adhesive tape, they said.

Ueda reportedly lived in Nerima Ward, and her elder sister reported to police on Feb. 27 that she had been missing since early January.

On Sunday, her sisters visited the house in Suginami, which they used to live in before they got married, with their husbands to look for Ueda. The entrance was locked, and after they got in using a spare key, they found Ueda and alerted the police, the police said.

They believe she was killed around three months ago.