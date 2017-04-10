Tokyo stocks rise further on weaker yen

Stocks gained further ground on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Monday, drawing support from a weaker yen.

The 225-issue Nikkei average climbed 133.25 points, or 0.71 percent, to close at 18,797.88. On Friday, the key market gauge gained 67.57 points.

The Topix index of all first-section issues ended up 9.88 points, or 0.66 percent, at 1,499.65, after rising 9.59 points the previous trading day.

Buying took the upper hand from the beginning of Monday’s trading, after U.S. equities fell only modestly on Friday despite news on the U.S. military’s surprise attack on a Syrian air base.

Export-oriented names, such as automakers, attracted purchases thanks to the yen’s drop against the dollar, briefly pushing up the Nikkei average more than 180 points in midmorning trading.

“Investors were relieved to see the U.S.-China summit end without any dispute in the area of trade,” Chihiro Ota, general manager for investment research and investor services at SMBC Nikko Securities Inc., said, referring to the closely watched first meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, held in Florida for two days through Friday.

The U.S. jobs data for March, released on Friday, showed that nonfarm payrolls increased 98,000 from the previous month after seasonal adjustment, far smaller than market estimates.

But the data did not badly affect investor sentiment, market sources said, noting that the deceleration in the nonfarm payrolls was traced to impacts of a cold spell that hit northeast regions of the United States and would thus likely be temporary.

“The tepid growth in the nonfarm payrolls disappointed the market, but players took the data well overall, thanks to a fall in the jobless rate and solid growth in hourly wages,” SMBC Nikko’s Ota said.

The U.S. jobless rate in March fell 0.2 percentage point from the previous month to 4.5 percent, the lowest since May 2007.

Still, the Tokyo market lacked vigor in thin trading, with the daily trading value on the TSE’s 1st section falling below the ¥2 trillion threshold for the first time since March 15.

“Investors are expected to continue carefully watching the Syrian situation and developments in North Korea,” an official of another securities firm said, adding that the market’s topside therefore could be capped for the time being.

Rising issues outnumbered falling ones 1,405 to 504 on the TSE’s first section, while 104 issues were unchanged.

Volume decreased to 1.732 billion shares from Friday’s 2.401 billion shares.

The weaker yen pushed up automakers Toyota, Subaru, Nissan, Mazda and Honda. Technology firms Hitachi and Kyocera, camera-maker Canon and electronics parts producer TDK were also buoyant.

Toshiba attracted buying after investment fund Effissimo Capital Management reported to Japanese authorities Friday that it has increased its equity stake in the electronics and machinery maker.

Other major winners included mega-bank groups Mitsubishi UFJ, Mizuho and Sumitomo Mitsui, insurers Dai-ichi Life and Tokio Marine, mobile phone carrier SoftBank Group and clothing store chain operator Fast Retailing.

By contrast, retail giant Seven & I, power suppliers Kansai Electric and TEPCO Holdings, household goods manufacturer Kao and drugmaker Otsuka Holdings were downbeat.

In index futures trading on the Osaka Exchange, the key June contract on the Nikkei average was up 90 points at 18,800.