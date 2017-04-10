Dollar’s rally capped slightly above ¥111 in Tokyo

The dollar rallied above ¥111 in Tokyo trading on Monday, backed in part by a rise in long-term U.S. interest rates, but its topside was capped slightly above the level amid investor wariness over the situation in Syria.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥111.32-33, up from ¥110.60-61 at the same time Friday. The euro was at $1.0585-0587, down from $1.0635-0636, and at ¥117.86-86, up from ¥117.64-65.

In New York on Friday, the greenback briefly dropped to levels around ¥110.20, following the release the same day of U.S. jobs data for March, which showed weaker-than-expected growth in nonfarm payrolls.

However, the dollar rebounded sharply later as long-term U.S. Treasury bond yields rose on Federal Reserve Bank of New York President William Dudley’s remarks suggesting that the U.S. Federal Reserve would not suspend raising its policy interest rate for a long period even if it starts to shrink its balance sheet.

In Tokyo on Monday, the dollar briefly climbed above ¥111.50 in midmorning trade, supported by Japanese importers’ regular purchases and a rise in Tokyo stocks, traders said.

But the U.S. unit then lost some of its steam. “There are few incentives for further buying the dollar at the moment,” an official at a major Japanese bank said.

“It’s difficult to actively trade now, due partly to geopolitical risks following a U.S. missile attack in Syria last week,” the official said.

Market players were also cautious prior to the launch of a new Japan-U.S. economic dialogue next week and a forthcoming foreign exchange report by the U.S. Treasury Department, traders said.