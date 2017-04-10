At ¥2.8 trillion, current account surplus sets February record

Japan’s current account surplus rose 18.2 percent in February from a year before to ¥2.8 trillion, hitting the highest level for the month since comparable data became available in 1985, the Ministry of Finance said Monday.

The result came against a median forecast of a ¥2.5 trillion surplus among 20 economic research institutes surveyed by Jiji Press.

The surplus, which marked the 32nd consecutive month of black ink, came as the country’s merchandise trade surplus jumped 2.7-fold to ¥1.07 trillion.

The monthly trade surplus topped ¥1 trillion for the first time in six years and four months.

Exports grew 12.2 percent to ¥6.3 trillion, up for the third straight month, thanks to brisk shipments of auto and electronic parts, including semiconductors, chiefly to China and other Asian countries.

The double-digit increase came after slow growth the previous month, as China’s Lunar New Year holiday period began in late January this year, while last year’s holidays were in February.

Meanwhile, imports in February were up 0.3 percent at ¥5.2 trillion.

In services trade, including transportation and travel services, Japan logged a deficit of ¥63.9 billion, in a turnaround from a year-earlier surplus of ¥163 billion.

Japan’s surplus in the travel account plunged 30 percent to ¥89.7 billion. Visits from greater China during the Lunar New Year holiday period mostly ended before February, while the number of Japanese who traveled to the rest of Asia and Europe increased.

The surplus on the primary income account, including interest and dividend incomes from abroad, shrank 1.9 percent to ¥1.9 trillion.