Moscow slams London after Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson cancels planned visit

Russia slammed London on Sunday after British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson cancelled a scheduled visit to Moscow over its support for the Syrian regime, claiming Britain has “no real influence” internationally.

The cancellation “once again confirms doubts about the added value of dialogue with the British, who don’t have their own position on the majority of current issues,” the Foreign Ministry in Moscow said in a statement.

The British have “no real influence on the course of international affairs, remaining ‘in the shadow’ of their strategic partners,” it added.

“We don’t believe we need dialogue with London more than (London) needs it (with us),” it said.

The statement added there is a “fundamental misunderstanding or ignorance of what is happening in Syria and Russia’s efforts to resolve the crisis.”

Johnson announced Saturday he will not travel to Moscow this week, saying that “developments in Syria have changed the situation fundamentally.”

“My priority is now to continue contact with the U.S. and others in the run-up to the G-7 meeting on 10-11 April,” he said.

“We deplore Russia’s continued defense of the Assad regime even after the chemical weapons attack on innocent civilians.”

Johnson then called on Russia to do “everything possible to bring about a political settlement in Syria and work with the rest of the international community to ensure that last week’s shocking events are never repeated.”

His decision came in response to a suspected chemical weapons attack on the rebel-held town of Khan Sheikhoun on Tuesday that killed at least 86 people, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

Moscow has sought to deflect blame from its longtime ally, President Bashar Assad, over the incident and says Syrian jets struck a rebel arms depot where “toxic substances” were being put inside bombs.