Incumbent Satake looks set to be re-elected Akita Prefecture governor

Incumbent Akita Gov. Norihisa Satake appeared to clinch a third four-year term Sunday by beating two other candidates for the position, a Kyodo News projection showed.

Satake, a 69-year-old former mayor of the city of Akita, is an independent backed by both Komeito and the Social Democratic Party.

Komeito is the junior partner in the ruling coalition alongside Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s Liberal Democratic Party, while the Social Democratic Party is a minor party.

How to deal with declining population and revitalize the local economy was the main policy focus of the Akita gubernatorial election.

The two other candidates running against Satake were Sukeshiro Terata, 76, an independent who previously held a seat in the House of Councilors and was also formerly a governor of the prefecture, and Umeyoshi Yamauchi, 69, a former prefectural assembly member running on the Japanese Communist Party’s ticket.