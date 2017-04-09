G-7 nuclear abolition resolution might be threatened by Trump administration’s stance

Foreign ministers from major developed countries plan to uphold their goal of achieving a world without nuclear weapons at upcoming talks, a government source said Saturday, but the move might be challenged by the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump.

Ministers and officials from the Group of Seven countries, which includes Britain, Canada, France, Germany and Italy, will meet Monday and Tuesday in the central Italian city of Lucca, with a focus on whether their foreign ministers can keep the group’s resolution toward nuclear abolition expressed last year in Hiroshima.

It remains unclear how the United States will respond to the move, as Trump has signaled he will strengthen U.S. nuclear capabilities after reviewing his predecessor’s, Barack Obama, efforts toward the elimination of nuclear weapons.

Trump has also said the superiority of states having nuclear weapons should be maintained, as North Korea has claimed it can launch intercontinental ballistic missiles, apparently threatening to strike the United States with a missile carrying a nuclear warhead.

The G-7 foreign ministers are expected to release a joint statement at the end of the meeting.

Their officials are discussing the wording of the communique, which could also mention the alleged use of chemical weapons by Syria in attacking rebels as well as the nuclear and missile development by North Korea that violates U.N. Security Council resolutions.

Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida will attend the meeting.

The government, which hosted last year’s G-7 meetings, let the group’s foreign ministers adopt the “Hiroshima Declaration” in April 2016 to build a momentum toward nuclear disarmament.

The declaration also called for world leaders to visit Hiroshima and Nagasaki, the two cities devastated by the 1945 U.S. atomic bombings. Some Japanese officials say the declaration helped encourage Obama to visit Hiroshima in May last year, becoming the first sitting U.S. president to do so.

“The Hiroshima Declaration has universal values because it was compiled by overcoming (differences in) the positions of nuclear and non-nuclear nations,” the government source said, adding, “The G-7 should inherit it.”