Current Nagoya Mayor Kawamura, two others file candidacies for election

Incumbent Nagoya Mayor Takashi Kawamura, 68, and two other people on Sunday filed candidacies in the mayoral election set for April 23 in the city.

The others are lawyer Masateru Iwaki, 62, a former deputy mayor, and former corporate employee Toshimitsu Ota, 68.

Kawamura, backed by his own local party, Genzei Nippon, aims to win another four-year term.

In his campaign, he is expected to underscore his achievements including a residential tax cut and call for support for a project to replace Nagoya Castle’s aging main tower with a wooden structure.

Kawamura, a former House of Representatives lawmaker, was first elected Nagoya mayor in 2009. He has been re-elected twice since, in 2011 and 2013.

Iwaki has promised to end the tax cut, saying that the measure has worsened disparity between rich and poor. He is also cautious about the castle project.

Ota calls for scrapping the tax reduction and clearly opposes the castle reconstruction project.