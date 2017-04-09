Abe and Trump agree to close coordination on North Korea nuclear issue

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Sunday that he and U.S. President Donald Trump agreed on the importance of close coordination over North Korean issues as Pyongyang continues to make advances in its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs.

During a 45-minute phone conversation following a two-day meeting between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Florida, Abe also told the U.S. leader that Tokyo is watching closely how Beijing responds to the issues, Abe told reporters.

Abe said he and Trump also “frankly exchanged opinions” over the issue of Syria as well as North Korea, following Thursday’s U.S. military strike on a Syrian military airfield from which a chemical attack was allegedly launched, killing dozens of civilians including children.

Abe conveyed to Trump Japan’s support for “the U.S. resolve to fulfill its responsibility to prevent the proliferation and use of chemical weapons,” according to a Japanese official.

Trump responded by saying that the missile attack was intended to ensure chemical weapons will never again be used following the casualties among Syrian civilians, the official said.

On the issue of North Korea, Abe and Trump also “completely agreed” on the importance of solidarity among Japan, the United States and South Korea, according to the prime minister.

The telephone talks between the two leaders followed a similar conversation Thursday in which they agreed that Wednesday’s missile firing by the North into the Sea of Japan was a dangerous and provocative act that posed a grave threat to Japan’s security. At that time, Trump told Abe that the United States is keeping all options are on the table in dealing with the North.

On Saturday, Japanese officials said that Tokyo is waiting to see China’s next steps on the North Korean nuclear issue after the U.S.-Chinese summit ended Friday.

The officials said Tokyo was doubtful Beijing would intensify pressure on Pyongyang in earnest.

They also said Washington should think carefully before taking unilateral action against North Korea, which Trump indicated was a possibility during the summit talks with Xi.

“We are sorry we can’t see much progress. It is very unusual they did not release a joint statement or document,” a government official said, voicing disappointment that no concrete measures were worked out to rein in the North Korea.

A senior Foreign Ministry official said the two countries did not release any joint document apparently because they did not reach a firm agreement.

Ahead of the two-day summit, Tokyo and Washington coordinated their views, with the U.S. side promising to urge China to take harder line on North Korea.

According to Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Trump and Xi shared the view that North Korea’s nuclear and missile development “has reached a very serious stage.”

But it is likely that Xi remained cautious about applying stronger pressure to Pyongyang.

“We need explanations from the United States, because China releases only self-serving information,” the Foreign Ministry official said.

To seek U.S. explanations, Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida will meet with Tillerson on the sidelines of the meeting of the Group of Seven foreign ministers in Italy starting Monday.

According to Tillerson, Trump told Xi that Washington is “prepared to chart our own course” if Beijing is unable to cooperate, indicating that military action will not be ruled out.

This remark “is within what we expected,” a Japanese government official said.

Trump “has expressed his strong determination to resolve the North Korean issue,” a Defense Ministry official said. “Deterrence is important.”

But Trump’s remark does not mean the United States will take military action soon, the official added.

“There are options other than military ones. The situation is different from Syria,” the official said, warning against any hasty decision to take military action.