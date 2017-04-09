Ministry set to open Kuma-designed Japan House PR center in Sao Paulo

The Foreign Ministry will open the Japan House public relations office in Sao Paulo on April 30.

The facility, in Brazil’s largest city, will serve the role of publicizing Japanese culture and technology with the aim of encouraging more people to become take an interest in Japan.

The office will be opened to the public from May 6.

To commemorate the opening, a concert featuring prominent artists from Japan and Brazil, including Japanese musician Ryuichi Sakamoto, will be held on May 7.

Japanese architect Kengo Kuma, who also designed the new National Stadium, the showpiece venue for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, oversaw the design of the Brazilian project. The exterior is mostly constructed out of cypress wood.

The facility, located on one of Sao Paulo’s main streets, will exhibit art works made of bamboo and host seminars introducing Japanese culture.

In the future, the government is also planning to open similar PR bases in London and Los Angeles.