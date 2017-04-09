Speculation grows over who is qualified to succeed Kuroda as Bank of Japan governor

Speculation is growing over who should succeed Bank of Japan Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda, who has only one year to go before his term expires on April 8, 2018.

The BOJ is unlikely to attain its 2 percent inflation target before his five-year term comes to an end. From Kuroda, the successor will take over not only the helm of the central bank but also the elusive task of achieving that target.

Once the target is met, the successor will face an even more difficult problem of how to realize a smooth exit from the unprecedented mix of unorthodox monetary policy measures including massive government bond purchases, negative interest rates and a long-term interest rate target.

“I have full trust in Gov. Kuroda’s monetary policy,” Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told a House of Councilors Budget Committee meeting on Jan. 30. “I hope this policy line will be firmly maintained.”

Abe’s words of endorsement, given when he was asked what kind of person is appropriate for the top central bank post, have strengthened speculation that Kuroda may be reappointed.

But no one has held the post for 10 years since the end of World War II. If Kuroda, currently 72, serves for another five years, he will be 78 at the end of the second term.

The BOJ governor needs to attend Diet sessions and make frequent overseas business trips. An economist has questioned whether Kuroda has the strength to be able to maintain such a busy schedule.

Among BOJ officials who have worked for the bank throughout their careers, Deputy Gov. Hiroshi Nakaso, 63, who has extensive contacts with overseas central bankers and financial officials, and Executive Director Masayoshi Amamiya, 61, known for his expertise in monetary policy planning, are viewed as likely candidates.

A BOJ official well versed in financial markets should become the next governor, because the bank may have to deal with interest rate spikes during its future exit from the current monetary policy regime, a market participant said.

Other likely candidates include Ambassador to Switzerland Etsuro Honda, 62, a key architect of Abe’s economic policy, as well as Financial Services Agency Commissioner Nobuchika Mori, 60, and Columbia University professor Takatoshi Ito, 66.