Indian anchor learns about husband’s death on live TV, continues presenting news program

People across India are hailing the composure of a television news anchor who learned of her husband’s death as she delivered a breaking news report on live TV.

Supreet Kaur was reading the morning news bulletin for India’s IBC24 channel in Chhattisgarh state on Saturday when a reporter called in a story about a fatal road crash.

Although the reporter did not name the three victims, Kaur realized her husband, Harsad Kawade, was among the dead from the details of the story.

“For a moment her voice trembled, but she collected herself and carried on reading the news till the bulletin got over 10 minutes later,” Ravikant Mittal, IBC24’s editor-in-chief, said Sunday.

Once the broadcast was over, Kaur emerged from the studio and broke down in tears. She called the reporter for more details from the accident site before informing her family about the accident, Mittal said.

Kaur and Kawade had been married for just over a year and lived in Raipur, Chhattisgarh’s capital.

Mittal said Kaur had been working with IBC24 since its inception nine years ago.

“She is an extremely brave woman. She has been with us for the last nine years. We are really proud of her,” the channel’s news chief, Anshuman Sharma, said of Kaur.

“When the reporter said all the victims were from Bhilai and were traveling in a Renault Duster, she immediately had a hunch her husband had died in the crash,” Sharma added.

Social media users heaped praise on Kaur, calling her a hero.

She already was a popular news anchor, and many people took to social media to post their admiration for her after seeing the composure and professionalism she displayed Saturday.

“Amazing grace” was one of the many comments posted on Twitter to describe Kaur’s composure.

“Salute Supreet’s strength in dealing with her husband’s demise with extraordinary bravery & professionalism,” tweeted the state’s chief minister, Raman Singh.

“Supreet Kaur: Salute. And deepest sympathies,” author and commentator Shobha De wrote on Twitter.