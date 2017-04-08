Jets launch raids from Syrian base hit by U.S. airstrikes

Two warplanes took off from a central Syrian air base and carried out bombing raids nearby on Friday, hours after it was struck by U.S. missiles, a monitoring group said.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the aircraft “took off from inside the Shayrat base, which is partially back in service, and struck targets near Palmyra.”

Observatory head Rami Abdelrahman could not specify whether they were Syrian or Russian planes but said they were Sukhoi jets, which both Damascus and Moscow use.

The Britain-based group said the aircraft targeted territory controlled by the Islamic State jihadi group, which holds parts of the central province of Homs.

Early on Friday morning, the U.S. military fired 59 Tomahawk missiles at the Shayrat air field in response to a suspected chemical attack on Tuesday that has been widely blamed on the Damascus regime.

A Syrian military source said Syria’s armed forces were warned about possible U.S. military action hours before the strike took place. “We took precautions in more than one military point, including in the Shayrat airbase. We moved a number of airplanes towards other areas,” the source said.

U.S. officials said Russia’s military in Syria had been informed of the strike beforehand in order to avoid casualties that could prompt a broader crisis.

The U.S. said the missiles targeted radars, aircraft and air-defense systems and destroyed around 20 Syrian planes but the runway was intact.

Russia’s military said the strike had an “extremely low” military impact, with fewer than half of the 59 missiles reaching the air base.

According to the Observatory, the U.S. strike on the base killed eight members of Syria’s armed forces, including a doctor.

Syria’s army had earlier said six people were killed in the strike, without specifying if they were military personnel or civilians.

The official state news agency SANA also the strikes also killed nine civilians in villages near the base.

Sailing in the eastern Mediterranean, the pair of U.S. destroyers that hit the air base twice rehearsed firing a fusillade of million-dollar missiles before President Donald Trump signed the order to launch.

Three hours after the president’s “execute order” on Thursday, the USS Ross and USS Porter fired 59 Tomahawk missiles built by Raytheon Co. The destroyers were under supervision of the commander aboard the USS George H.W. Bush aircraft carrier in the Persian Gulf.

The U.S. used the latest-model Tactical Tomahawks, which can be redirected in midflight, transmit images to commanders and loiter over a potential target area, according to U.S. military officials.

“This operation is a reminder that forward-deployed U.S. Navy ships, operating from international waters, have various ways of affecting events ashore, including Tomahawk cruise missiles” that can be fired “without putting additional boots on the ground or risking pilot lives,” Ronald O’Rourke, a military naval analyst with the Congressional Research Service, said in an email.

The fusillade of Tomahawks aimed at the Shayrat airfield was one of the options prepared by U.S. Central Command after Trump condemned the gas attack, on the assumption the White House might want to act fast to back up the president’s implied threat, one of the officials said. That proved correct when the administration formally requested that the Pentagon ready alternatives.

Once Trump gave the go-ahead order for the Tomahawk strike, the operation moved at a rapid pace. Shortly after 4:35 p.m. New York time on Thursday, U.S. Army Gen. Joseph Votel, the head of Central Command, received a call from Marine Corps Gen. Joe Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, telling him to execute the attack. Votel, who was at an event on the U.S. East Coast, passed the order on via a secure video link even before the White House’s written authorization, according to one of the officials.

The 59 missiles launched — a 60th malfunctioned — hit an equal number of targets at the Shayrat air field, which one of the military officials said had been associated with Syrian government chemical attacks since 2013.

The U.S. notified the Russian military in Syria before the attack because it had personnel and helicopters at the base in a separate area that the Tomahawks didn’t hit. One of the U.S. officials said the Pentagon had no intelligence indicating that the Russians had tipped off Syria to the looming attack.

The Trump administration has described the attack as “proportionate.” Defense officials noted that runways at the air base hadn’t been cratered to make them unusable.

The number of Tomahawks fired was modest compared with the 288 launched when the missile was first used in the Persian Gulf War in 1991. About 725 were fired at Iraqi targets at the start of the 2003 U.S. invasion of Iraq, according to a compilation by Byron Callan, defense analyst for Capital Alpha Partners LLC.

The navy is buying the last 100 Tomahawks this year before ending production in favor of upgrades to the inventory and starting development on a successor Next Generation Land Attack Weapon.