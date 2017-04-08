Shizuoka flagged as first major city to see population drop below 700,000

Shizuoka’s population had fallen to an estimated 699,421 as of Saturday, likely making it the first of the 20 ordinance-designated major cities to have a population below the official threshold of 700,000, it was learned Friday.

The drop was partly attributed to an outflow of young people.

Experts said the case of Shizuoka clearly illustrates the fact that not only rural areas, but also core regional cities are struggling with depopulation.

Even if its population is confirmed to have dropped below the threshold, Shizuoka will not lose its status as a major city, an internal affairs ministry official said.

Under the law on local governments, cities designated as major are given authority as powerful as that of prefectures.