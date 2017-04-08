Japanese handbook on maternal and child health made into app for Palestinian refugees in Jordan

Japan’s maternal and child health handbook has been turned into a smartphone app for Palestinian refugees in Jordan and is expected to help protect the lives of more mothers and babies.

With the app, refugees’ health records will be maintained electronically even if they lose their handbook while moving to another location due to conflict.

The Japan International Cooperation Agency made the app with the United Nations. It was launched on Tuesday in Jordan, which has 2.1 million Palestinians registered with the U.N. Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).

Of the 90,000 refugee mothers who have the handbooks in Jordan, 80 percent have smartphones as well.

Since 2008, UNRWA has introduced the Arabic version of the handbook in the Palestinian territories as well as in Palestinian refugee camps in Jordan, Syria, Lebanon and other locations.

UNRWA also has promoted the digitization of treatment records at its clinics.

The app will allow people to check information in their handbook by smartphone and will notify them of the vaccination schedules for their children as well.

Rawan Hussein, a 27-year-old mother of two boys, ages 3 years and 2 months, living in a Palestinian refugee camp in Amman, is pleased with the app.

The elder son once damaged her handbook, so she prefers the app, she said.

She finds it very easy to use, particularly the feature that notifies her of vaccination schedules.

The app will be released in the Palestinian territories and Lebanon in stages.