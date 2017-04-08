Health ministry plans nationwide computer network to share everyone’s medical records via MyNumber

The health ministry plans to build a computer network that will let every medical institutions in Japan share the medical records of all of their patients, it was learned Saturday.

The ministry aims to have the network in place by fiscal 2020 by using an existing ID system dedicated to information sharing under My Number, the social security and taxation ID.

The ministry plans to seek funds for the project in its budget request for fiscal 2018, which starts in April next year.

Under Japan’s current situation, it is apparently difficult for medical institutions to share the treatment, medication and other medical information of each patient. Thus when patients visit large hospitals, they sometimes need to take the same medical exams they took at their family doctors’ offices.

The ministry believes its envisaged network will resolve such redundancies and allow medical expenses to be reduced.

According to the plan, medical institutions will manage the medical records of patients along with their dedicated IDs, and will be able to access the records of any patient on the network by using their My Number or their health insurance card, which is embedded with digital certificates.

In fact, sharing of patient information has already begun, led mainly by large hospitals. As of fiscal 2016, there were some 250 such networks in the country.

In Okayama and Nagasaki, such networks cover the entire prefecture, allowing medical institutions and nursing care companies to share patient data.

The ministry hopes all medical institutions in the country will take part in the envisioned network.

But many challenges lie ahead.

It will take time, for example, to expand the use of digitally certified My Number and health insurance cards throughout Japan. In addition, the cost of the communications equipment needed to participate in the network is likely to prove exorbitant for many small clinics.