Princess Aiko enters high school

Princess Aiko, the only child of Crown Prince Naruhito and Crown Princess Masako, marked the beginning of her high school education Saturday by attending the entrance ceremony for the private Tokyo institution where she will spend the next three years.

“I want to lead a fulfilling high school life with teachers and friends,” the 15-year-old princess told reporters at the gate of Gakushuin Girls’ Senior High School before the ceremony.

The princess will be one of around 200 students in her class.

Last month, the princess graduated from Gakushuin Girls’ Junior High School, on the same campus in Shinjuku Ward, where she spent the past three years. The Imperial Household Agency said the princess has recovered from the health concerns that caused her to miss classes for about six weeks last fall.

The princess also went skiing with her parents in Nagano Prefecture in late March.