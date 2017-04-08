Toshiba’s auditor cutting it close on earnings report

Toshiba Corp. had not received auditor approval for its April-December earnings report as of Friday morning, informed sources said the same day.

Its deadline for submitting the financial statement is Tuesday. If it fails again, it will have to request another extension or be delisted.

The scandal-tained electronics and machinery maker is still consulting with auditor PricewaterhouseCoopers Aarata LCC, and officials planned to continue talks through the weekend, the sources said.

The auditor is focusing its resources on examining how Toshiba’s U.S. nuclear unit Westinghouse Electric Co. reached the decision to buy a U.S. maker of nuclear power plants.

Toshiba, set to book a huge loss from its nuclear operations, may thus end up delaying the earnings release for an unprecedented third time for a single accounting period, the sources said.

If Toshiba can’t get its auditor to sign off before the deadline, it is expected to start coordinating with the Financial Services Agency, the Finance Ministry’s Kanto Local Finance Bureau and other authorities to put off the earnings release again.

If the request is rejected, Toshiba’s shares might be delisted from the Tokyo Stock Exchange, the sources said.

Toshiba President Satoshi Tsunakawa is set to hold a news conference on Tuesday.

The company postponed the earnings release in February and March, citing the need for its auditor to investigate internal control issues at Westinghouse.

A senior Toshiba official said it is still unclear whether the auditor will give the nod in time.

It looks like it will be difficult for Toshiba to meet the deadline, a senior official at one of Toshiba’s major creditor banks said.

The auditor is scrutinizing whether Westinghouse was aware of a possible huge future loss at the nuclear plant builder when the acquisition decision was made in October 2015.

According to a person familiar with the situation, Toshiba told the auditing company that its internal investigation found no signs suggesting the possibility that the Westinghouse management recognized such a potential loss.

Ernst & Young ShinNihon LLC, which audited Toshiba’s earnings for the business year ended in March 2016, apparently believes there is no need to correct the financial statement in question, the source said.