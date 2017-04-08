Consortium mulled for Toshiba unit bid

Talks about forming a public-private consortium to buy a major stake in Toshiba Corp.’s flash memory business are underway, informed sources said on Saturday.

The idea is to secure around ¥500 billion from dozens of Japanese companies through a new investment partnership to bid for an equity stake of over one-third in the flash memory business. The bid would be made jointly with Innovation Network Corp. of Japan, a state-backed investment fund, and the state-owned Development Bank of Japan, the sources said.

The purpose of the consortium would be to prevail over foreign bidders. The most likely scenario sees these Japanese investors joining forces with a U.S. firm or investment fund that participated in the first round of the auction.

In the meantime, Toshiba Corp. received an offer amounting to nearly ¥3 trillion ($27 billion) from Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. of Taiwan in the first round of bidding, sources close to the matter said Friday. Hon Hai is also known as Foxconn.

The offers signal that struggling Toshiba could raise well over ¥2 trillion for the business, which is in line with President Satoshi Tsunakawa’s estimate.

The sale will play an integral part in Toshiba’s plan to raise cash to offset the huge losses at Westinghouse, its nuclear power business.

The financially strapped electronics and machinery conglomerate is looking at the idea of selling a majority equity interest in the flash memory unit, its main profit source, to raise funds to cover the massive Westinghouse losses.

In the first auction, which ended on March 29, about 10 foreign companies placed bids.

Because there were no Japanese bidders at the auction, however, the government grew concerned about allowing key Japanese technologies that could be diverted to military use fall into the hands of Chinese, Taiwanese or South Korean companies, endangering national security.

Therefore, the government is seeking the participation of domestic companies in Toshiba’s second auction.

According to officials from the Japanese business community, potential investors in the public-private consortium include rivals Fuji Film Holdings Corp. and Fujitsu Ltd.

There are some within the government who are working on securing a stake of over 50 percent via investments made only by Japanese bidders.

Since some companies are raising questions about the government’s approach, however, observers say it is uncertain whether the government can achieve its aim.

Toshiba disclosed last month that it might post a group net loss of ¥1.01 trillion for the fiscal year ended March 31 — the biggest lost ever for a Japanese manufacturer — and expected to fall into a negative net worth of ¥620 billion at the end of this March. Toshiba has delayed its earnings reports twice already.

The company aims to sell a majority stake in Toshiba Memory Corp., which was established last Saturday as a spin-off.

U.S. and Taiwanese bidders have offered ¥2 trillion to ¥3 trillion for Toshiba Memory, according to the sources. But Hon Hai has apparently made the highest bid, they said.

Last year, Hon Hai became the first foreign company to acquire a major Japanese electronics maker when it bought Sharp Corp.

U.S. suitors including investment fund Silver Lake Partners and chip maker Broadcom offered about ¥2 trillion, but no Japanese companies have joined in the bidding, according the sources.

Toshiba attracted about 10 bidders in the round and is likely to select the buyer for the chip business around July.

Toshiba is the world’s second-biggest producer of NAND flash memory chips after South Korea’s Samsung Electronics Co. The chips are used in smartphones and other devices.

Minister of Economy Trade and Industry Hiroshige Seko said last month that the company’s memory chip technology could be used to wage destructive cyberattacks if installed in corporate data centers.

Other bidders include Toshiba’s South Korean rival, SK Hynix Inc., U.S. investment fund KKR & Co., Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. and Western Digital Corp. of the United States, which has jointly invested in Toshiba’s flash memory plant in Yokkaichi, Mie Prefecture.