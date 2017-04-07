Clinton ‘deeply concerned’ over Russian poll meddling, perplexed over Trump’s quest to hurt ‘so many’

Hillary Clinton said she is “deeply concerned” about allegations of Russian meddling in last year’s presidential election and says there needs to be an independent, nonpartisan investigation to make sure it doesn’t happen again.

Speaking Thursday in New York at a summit on women’s issues, Clinton said Russian involvement was meant to sow “distrust and confusion.”

“I think what was done to us was an act of aggression and it was carried out by a foreign power under the control of someone who has a deep desire to dominate Europe and send us into a tailspin,” she said, referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Clinton called on Congress to put party squabbles aside and look into it. Otherwise, she said, “They will be back.”

Her appearance at the Women in the World Summit is the latest in string of public appearances for Clinton in the past few weeks.

In a one-on-one conversation with columnist and author Nicholas Kristoff, Clinton touched on a range of issues, including lessons learned in the election, the war in Syria and her own future plans, which include writing a book.

Asked about the first 100 days of Republican President Donald Trump’s administration, she said she didn’t “understand the commitment to hurt so many people that this administration, this White House, seems to be pursuing.”

She cited the president’s proposed travel restrictions and the effort to repeal the Affordable Care Act.