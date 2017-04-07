Panel agrees not to allow Emperor Akihito to reascend throne after retirement

A government panel has broadly agreed that Emperor Akihito should not be allowed to return to the Chrysanthemum Throne after his expected abdication.

At its 12th meeting Thursday, the panel agreed to recommend the use of Joko, a title that was used in the past to refer to a retired emperor, as Emperor Akihiko’s title after abdication.

The panel also reached a broad agreement to recommend the continued use of Heika, which means Your Majesty, as his honorific title.

As for a new title of Empress Michiko after Emperor Akihito’s abdication, the panel decided to support the use of Jokogo Heika. Kotaigo, which was often used to mention empress dowagers, drew opposition.

Also at the meeting, the panel shared the view that the main funeral for Emperor Akihito after his abdication should be called Taiso no Rei, the same name used for other emperor’s main funerals.

The panel is set to release an outline of its proposal on April 13 and its final proposal on April 21, sources familiar with the situation said.

The government plans to reflect the proposal in special legislation that would allow only Emperor Akihito to step down and submit it to the Diet after the Golden Week holidays end in early May, sources said.

In a rare video massage released in August last year, Emperor Akihito hinted that he wanted to step down due to his advancing age.