Japan to declare 273 uninhabited isles state-owned

In an effort to counter its neighbors’ territorial claims, the Japanese government will on Friday declare 273 uninhabited islets as national property, clarifying its claim on its territorial seas and adjacent waters, an official said.

Japan’s territorial waters and exclusive economic zone are defined by the areas surrounding a total of 491 islands, the official said Thursday. The country can claim rights over the use of marine resources within those areas.

Of the islands, 273 were claimed as state-owned by the end of March with the government confirming that they were uninhabited and owned by no one.

The islets do not include two disputed island groups that are not effectively under Japan’s control — the Takeshima islets in the Sea of Japan, which are controlled by South Korea, and a group of Russian-held islands off Hokkaido.

Over recent years, the government has been focusing its efforts on clarifying Japan’s sovereignty over islands it claims as China ramps up its maritime assertiveness.

As for the Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea, which China claims and calls Diaoyu, the Japanese government purchased most of the islets from a private owner in September 2012 and currently claims control.

In August 2014 the government gave names to 158 remote islets within the country’s territorial waters, including some of the Senkakus. The plan to register uninhabited islands as state-owned properties was based on a government policy crafted in 2015.

The government plans to report to a meeting on maritime policies Friday that it completed the nationalization of the 273 islands.

The registration of 16 islands was related to the clarification of both territorial waters and exclusive economic zones and the remaining 257 only to territorial waters, according to the official. The exclusive economic zones should not extend beyond 200 nautical miles (370 km) from the coastline under international law.

Of the 273 islands, the largest group, of 63, is part of Kagoshima Prefecture, followed by 58 in Tokyo and 28 in Hokkaido.