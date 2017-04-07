Japan decides to extend its trade and port call sanctions against North Korea

Japan decided Friday to extend a trade embargo and other unilateral sanctions against North Korea for two years beyond their expiration date of April 13.

The decision was made because there is no solution in sight on the abduction issue and because the communist nation is continuing to hold provocative nuclear and ballistic missile tests.

“Japan will exert all efforts for the comprehensive resolution of outstanding issues of concern, such as the abductions, nuclear, and missile issues, under the (policy of) ‘dialogue and pressure’ and ‘action for action,’ ” Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida told reporters.

The sanctions to be extended include a ban on Japanese port calls by North Korean-registered ships, including the passenger-cargo ferry Mangyongbong-92, and on chartered flights between the two countries. Exceptions will be made only for humanitarian purposes.

Japan imposed a set of unilateral sanctions after Pyongyang’s missile tests in 2006 and has extended them several times, adding them to international sanctions imposed in line with U.N. Security Council resolutions.

There has been no substantial progress in bilateral talks on the abduction issue, though North Korea agreed with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s government in 2014 to reinvestigate what happened to the Japanese its agents abducted in the 1970s and 1980s. Many were used to train North Korean spies in Japanese language and customs.

Pyongyang said in February last year it was suspending the probe in response to tougher sanctions imposed by Japan over its nuclear and missile tests.

Japan officially lists 17 nationals as abduction victims but suspects North Korea’s involvement in more. The issue remains a thorny obstacle to efforts to normalize diplomatic ties.

Tensions have escalated in Northeast Asia in recent months due to the ballistic missiles tests held by North Korea and reports suggesting that Pyongyang may be preparing another nuclear test.

Meanwhile, Kishida said Friday that he will meet with U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson next week to discuss how to respond to North Korea’s nuclear and missile programs, when they attend a Group of Seven meeting in Italy.

“I hope to have a frank exchange of views on pressing issues facing the international community such as terrorism, violent extremism and North Korea,” Kishida told reporters. “I want to confirm the coordination among the G-7 countries, which is the driving force of international order.”

The foreign ministers of the G-7, which also includes Britain, Canada, France Germany and Italy, will gather on Monday and Tuesday in the city of Lucca.

Kishida also plans to meet with his Italian and German counterparts, Angelino Alfano and Sigmar Gabriel, as well as with Federica Mogherini, high representative of the European Union for foreign affairs and security policy, on the sidelines of the G-7 talks.