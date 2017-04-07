Beleaguered reconstruction chief Imamura retracts remarks about Fukushima evacuees

Masahiro Imamura, minister for disaster reconstruction, withdrew on Friday controversial remarks he made stating that the people who voluntarily evacuated from areas tainted by the March 2011 nuclear disaster should take responsibility for their own decisions.

“I regret that I caused misunderstandings,” Imamura told a news conference. “It’s all right to consider that I have withdrawn the remarks.”

Imamura came under fire for making the remarks and responding angrily to a journalist who repeatedly asked at a news conference on Tuesday how the government plans to help voluntary evacuees.

As of October, there were about 26,000 people living outside Fukushima’s government-designated evacuation zones who voluntarily fled to avoid radiation from the Fukushima No. 1 power plant meltdowns. Financial support from the Fukushima Prefectural Government to provide them with free housing ended on March 31.

At a House of Representatives committee meeting on Thursday, Imamura said he had given the impression that the voluntary evacuees should take responsibility themselves, although they were taking shelter because of the nuclear disaster.

He said Friday that his remarks were understood in a way that is different from his intention.

He also rejected the opposition camp’s calls for him to resign as disaster reconstruction minister.

“I will work hard and do all I can to achieve the reconstruction and revival (of disaster areas) as soon as possible,” he said.