Renesas unveils autonomous vehicle that can protect itself from cyberattacks

Renesas Electronics Corp. has unveiled a prototype autonomous vehicle that has the ability to protect itself from cyberattacks.

The prototype, announced Thursday and equipped with Renesas semiconductor products, can run safely even if it is hit by vehicle malfunctions or cyberattacks.

The company is working toward the future commercialization of self-driving vehicles so that it can better serve the needs of automakers and other clients.

After developing main semiconductors for autonomous driving, Renesas finished the development of the prototype in collaboration with a software company.

With multiple semiconductors monitoring the vehicle’s movements, the prototype can continue running safely even if one part fails.

The model also features a system that blocks hacking attacks by detecting communications abnormalities.

Renesas has strength in semiconductor products for controlling engine and vehicle behavior. The firm sees its in-vehicle chip business as the pillar of future growth.

Competition is intensifying in the field of self-driving vehicle development. Many companies in different industries have concluded business tie-ups.

“We’ll strive to make Renesas a trustworthy brand toward the realization of a safe motorized society,” Executive Vice President Ryuji Omura told reporters on Thursday.