Parental allowances for private college kids hit new record low

Monthly allowances given by parents to students who entered private colleges in the Tokyo metropolitan area last spring dropped for the 16th straight year, a survey has showed.

The average allowance per month for first-year students at school away from home fell by ¥1,000 from the previous year to ¥85,700, according to the survey released Wednesday by the Tokyo Federation of Private University Faculty and Staff Unions.

Excluding rent, living expenses from the allowance came to ¥790 per day. Both the allowance and the living expenses were the lowest since comparable data became available in fiscal 1986.

The federation said it believed the declines stemmed from decreases in disposable income and increases in tuition.

“Students away from home cannot make ends meet without working part-time,” a federation official said.

The survey, conducted between May and July last year, covered parents and other guardians of students at 16 colleges in Tokyo and the nearby prefectures of Ibaraki, Tochigi, Saitama, Chiba and Kanagawa. Valid responses were received from 4,871 people.

The monthly average allowance from June decreased 31.4 percent from the peak level of ¥124,900 in fiscal 1994. The federation does not take into account data before June because allowances tend to swell just after the start of the Japanese school year in April.

Meanwhile, the average rent per month rose by ¥800 from a year earlier to ¥62,000, accounting for a record 72.3 percent of the allowance.

Of the respondents, including those related to students attending school while living at home, 17.9 percent said they borrowed money to cover school admission fees, almost unchanged from a year before. The average amount of debt decreased by ¥5,000 to ¥1,825,000.

When the scope of students was limited to those going to school while at home, the average debt stood at a record ¥1,597,000, up ¥42,000, according to the survey.